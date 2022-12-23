Morgan Stanley says the stock market could bottom out next year — but these 2 stocks are already in the ‘buy’ zone

Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before…



#metamarshall #sigint #handheldtablet #liwag #rng #googledocs #l3harris #holds #defense #federalreserve