Monster winter storm and Arctic blast envelope much of U.S
Published
Extreme winter weather, including an Arctic blast and bomb cyclone, has overtaken much of the U.S. just days before Christmas. The big picture: Over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory, the National Weather Service…
#kamilkrzaczynski #minneapolis #detroitmetroairport #andrewfreedman #incolorado #romulus #ohiovalley #nws #hyoungchangthe #jeffkowalsky