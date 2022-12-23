Distributed Ledger: Coinbase plunges 86% in 2022, amid FTX-inspired slump. But one analyst says ‘you have to have a multiyear time frame.’
Published
Hello there and seasons greetings! This is Mark DeCambre, Editor in Chief at MarketWatch. The hottest story in crypto land remains FTX, even as we hurtle toward 2023. It is a fast-evolving situation. Sam Bankman-Fried has been undefined from the Bahamas and the co-conspirators are starting to…
#overstockcominc #etfbiti #southerndistrict #coingecko #teslainc #sambankmanfried #hanukkah #ftt #projecthamilton #cbdc