People are denied bail for doing much less. The judge has to know that Sam Bankman Fried is using STOLEN money..

People are denied bail for doing much less. The judge has to know that Sam Bankman Fried is using STOLEN money..

Upworthy

Published

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is accused of misappropriating billions of dollars deposited in the cryptocurrency exchange, walked out of a federal courthouse in New York on Thursday after he posted a $250 million personal recognizance bond. Bankman-Fried, 30, got into a black SUV and was…

#garywang #alameda #justicedepartment #paloalto #gabrielgorenstein #damianwilliams #gretchenlowe #southernnewyork #sambankmanfried #southerndistrict

Full Article