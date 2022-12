Russian State TV host Vladimir Solovyov erupted in frustration after seeing clips of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the U.S. Congress multiple times on his show. While speaking to his guest, Dimitri Simes, the pair discussed Zelensky's visit to the U.S., most notably his…



#dailybeast #zelensky #mueller #vladimirsolovyov #solovyov #volodymyrzelensky #pardondimitri #ukraine #uscongress #simes