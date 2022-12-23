UK TV Ratings: ‘The Traitors’ Finale Steals Series High For BBC Show That Has Wowed The Nation In The Run-Up To Christmas

The Traitors has been a revelation (SPOILERS BELOW) and the ratings haven’t been bad either. Last night’s finale of the BBC entertainment hit closed with 3.2M, a series high for a ‘word of mouth’ shocker that has steadily accrued viewers over the past weeks. For some, the Claudia Winkleman-hosted…



#claudiawinkleman #traitors #redbreakfast #thrones #bbcone #barb #iplayer #studiolambert #dutch