Two people have been killed and four others injured after a gunman opened fire in Paris.Full Article
Two killed and four wounded in shooting in Paris
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
2 Dead, 4 Wounded In Paris Shooting; Suspect Arrested
Newsy
Watch VideoA shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Friday left two people dead and four others wounded,..
Advertisement
More coverage
Two people killed in central Paris shooting
City A.M.
Two people have been killed and four hurt in a Paris shooting, authorities in France said. A 69-year-old suspect has been arrested...
-
‘Two dead and four hurt in central Paris shooting’
Belfast Telegraph
-
2 dead, 2 critical after shooting in central Paris
IndiaTimes