Jan. 6 Panel Unveils Report, Describes Trump 'Conspiracy'

Jan. 6 Panel Unveils Report, Describes Trump 'Conspiracy'

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the...

Full Article