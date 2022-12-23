Watch VideoThe House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the...Full Article
Jan. 6 Panel Unveils Report, Describes Trump 'Conspiracy'
Newsy0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Trump engaged in 'multi-part conspiracy' to overturn 2020 presidential election result - Jan 6 panel report
Sky News
Donald Trump was engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election, according..
-
Jan. 6 Panel’s Final Report: Trump Should Be Barred From Public Office Over ‘Conspiracy’ To Overturn 2020 Election
Upworthy
-
Trump Should Be Barred From Public Office As He’s Accused Of ‘Conspiracy’ To Overturn 2020 Election—Here’s What We Learned From Jan. 6 Panel’s Final Report
Upworthy
-
News24.com | January 6 panel unveils report, describes Donald Trump 'conspiracy'
News24
-
Jan. 6 Committee Unveils Final Report, Detailing Trump ‘Multi-Part Conspiracy’
TIME
Advertisement
More coverage
Jan. 6 Committee Recommends Charging Trump
Newsy
Watch VideoFrom his alleged role in the insurrection to his taxes, House investigations into former President Donald Trump are..
-
Jan 6 panel unveils final report; describes Trump 'conspiracy'
Japan Today
-
Jan. 6 panel releases final report, alleges Trump engaged in 'conspiracy' to overturn election
Upworthy
-
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy'
PIX 11
-
January 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
Brisbane Times