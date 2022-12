The New York Jets' season continues to unravel, and one particular play is being called out by fans as the moment that sums up what's happening with the team. The game might be most remembered for the benching of quarterback Zach Wilson, after he was roundly booed by the crowd following a dismal…



#jags #nfl #garrettwilson #zachwilson #afceast #streveler #qbwilson #chrisstreveler #331 #texans