The U.S. is risking a direct confrontation with Russia over the war in Ukraine, two top Russian officials have said. Moscow's ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, said in an interview with Tass published Friday that "the risk of a clash between the two great powers is high." Alexander…



#darchiyev #russian #ukraine #dmitrybelik #foreignministry #zelensky #moscow #volodymyrzelensky #patriot #antonov