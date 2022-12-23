‘He is Facing Trials in a Number of Cases’: Maggie Haberman Warns Trump In For ‘A Tough Year’ Even If Not Indicted for Jan. 6

Trump-Whispering CNN analyst Maggie Haberman told CNN anchor Don Lemon that even if ex-President Donald Trump does not get indicted for January 6, he’s still facing “a blizzard” of other legal jeopardy. Thursday night’s release of the January 6 Committee’s final report caps their exhaustive…



#maggiehaberman #departmentofjustice #haberman #acn #cassidyhutchinson #january6committees #donlemon #lemon #trumpwhispering #georgia