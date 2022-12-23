Inside Canada's national butter reserve, the government stockpile that ensures you can do your holiday baking

Inside Canada's national butter reserve, the government stockpile that ensures you can do your holiday baking

Upworthy

Published

At its peak, the national stockpile of butter weighs roughly the same as a herd of 2,500 elephants — enough butter to give a pound to every person in Canada. The CDC says the program is meant to solve a simple problem. Cows don’t produce milk evenly throughout the year. There are ebbs and flows,…

#statisticscanada #jamesmiele #universityofguelph #ukraine #saintejulie #chantalpaul #simonsomogyi #rubikscubes #ikea #jimmycarter

Full Article