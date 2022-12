Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is full of twists and turns, including a plethora of celebrity cameos bound to take viewers by surprise. One such instance sees the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim make an appearance in the film, marking their last onscreen roles before their deaths.…



#knivesout #angelalansbury #sondheim #stephensondheim #broadway #lansbury #danielcraig #russian #natashalyonne #blanc