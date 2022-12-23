Kari Lake's election loss lawsuit lacks merit, according to Arizona state lawyers
Published
Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor’s race, lawyers for the state said Thursday. READ MORE: Kari Lake files lawsuit challenging her…
#phoenix #peterthompson #thompson #janbrewer #richardbaris #hobbs #republicans #arizona #donaldtrump #maricopacounty