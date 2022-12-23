Sam Bankman-Fried's law professor parents have stuck close by their son through the fallout from FTX's collapse. Here's what we know about them.

Sam Bankman-Fried and his mother, Barbara Fried. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman are the parents of FTX cofounder Sam Bankman-Fried. Fried and Bankman have stuck close by their son's side through the fallout from…



#petersinger #sanfranciscobayarea #stanford #stanforduniversity #alamedaresearch #huilengtan #nassau #journal #reutersmarcobello #fried