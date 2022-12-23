Severe winter storm pushes power outages above 1.5 million. When will the electric grid be updated?

The multi-state winter storm battering the U.S. with deadly temperatures, high winds and heavy snow has left over a 1.5 million customers without power as of Friday midday. Severe weather, including the coldest Christmas in decades for parts of the country, is a major test for what many describe…



#swissre #lisajacobson #jeffreylogan #connecticut #americancouncil #lorilodes #charleskutscher #florida #universityoftexas #ercot