Don't Stop Believin': These Bandmates Are Fighting Over Support For Donald Trump - Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

One of the most popular rock and roll songs of all time has found itself the subject of an internal fight for a band. The source of the dispute is none other than former President Donald Trump. What Happened: When people around the world hear the anthem "Don’t Stop Believin’" they think of…



#nealschon #schon #journey #cains #steveperry #johnfogerty #rollingstones #columbiarecords #donaldtrump #dontstopbelievin