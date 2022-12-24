Barack Obama’s Favorite Music List for 2022 Includes Bad Bunny, SZA, Lizzo, Zach Bryan

Following his posts about what he took in from the worlds of movies and books this year, former president Barack Obama followed through Friday with a list of his 25 favorite songs of 2022, hitting some familiar favorites shared by much of America — Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Beyoncé’s “Break My…



#ethelcain #badbunny #haitian #sudanarchives #kendricklamars #badhabit #omarapollo #orange #zachbryan #saoko