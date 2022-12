Sam Bankman-Fried posts $4 million equity for release on $250 million bond CNBC Television Bankman-Fried's Incredible Shrinking ‘$250 Million Bond’ CoinDesk Inside the $4M Silicon Valley home where Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest New York Post Sam Bankman-Fried moves in with his parents…



#cnbctelevision #sambankmanfried #siliconvalley