Two election lawsuits filed by former GOP candidates have been tossed by Arizona judges as Republican Kari Lake awaits a decision on her suit challenging the results of November's election. Lake, ex-gubernatorial candidate for Arizona, filed a lawsuit this month against Democratic Governor-elect…



#arizona #julian #lake #adrianfontes #karilake #abrahamhamadeh #finchem #katiehobbs #krismayes #hobbs