Bone-chilling winter storm in US leads to power outage in over 1.4 million homes
Published
The winter storm in the US was described by forecasters as being "nearly unprecedented in its scope," affecting tens of millions of Americans.Full Article
Published
The winter storm in the US was described by forecasters as being "nearly unprecedented in its scope," affecting tens of millions of Americans.Full Article
Watch VideoA large swath of the U.S. braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions..