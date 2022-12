China's Post-Zero-COVID Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People Per Day In a stunning admission, according to estimates from the government’s top health authority, nearly 37 million people in China may have been infected with Covid-19 on a single day this week. This is a shockingly stark divergence…



#omicron #beijing #sunyang #ccp #sun #mrseanhaines #chenqin #pcr #anthonyblinken #sichuan