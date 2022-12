Ronan Vibert, an actor known for the fact-based roles of P.L. Travers’ publisher Diarmuid Russell in Saving Mr. Banks, Giovanni Sforza on Showtime’s The Borgias and Perry Cline on History’s Hatfields & McCoys, has died. He was 58. Vibert died Thursday at a Florida hospital after a brief illness,…



#rome #savingmr #michaelfassbender #jamiebell #angelina #vampire #carnivalrow #stevensoderberghs #shadow #disneystudios