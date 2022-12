Putin References Ukraine "War" For 1st Time, In Response To Zelensky's D.C. Visit This perhaps marks the biggest signal thus far over more than 10 months of fighting that the Ukraine conflict could grind on for years... Russian President Vladimir Putin called his "special military operation" in…



#zelensky # #vladimirputin #ukraine #war #dcvisit #kremlin #russian #nadabashir #markmilley