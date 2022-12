The first mostly non-human-run McDonald’s is open for business just outside Fort Worth, Texas. At just one location so far, customers can drive to the golden arches and expect to be served a Big Mac or a Happy Meal by a food and beverage conveyor instead of an actual, real-life human being. A…



#georgia #guardian #mcdonalds #tennessee #wyoming #abigmac #fortworth #mississippi #southcarolina