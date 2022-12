Caroline Ellison confesses she ‘knew it was wrong’ to take part in Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged fraud

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend stunningly confessed during a secret court proceeding that she knew “it was wrong” to take part in his alleged fraud scheme, according to a transcript made public Friday. “I am truly sorry for what I did,” Caroline Ellison said. “I knew that it was wrong.”…



