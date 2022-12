Escobar: Rest In Peace JCPOA Authored by Pepe Escobar via PressTV, The Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is now, for all practical purposes, dead. Just like in the legendary Dead Parrot sketch by Monty Python, this deal is no more. It has gone…



