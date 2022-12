In her guilty plea, Caroline Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research, confirmed that her company willfully obfuscated billions of dollars in loans to FTX executives. The admission is the most recent piece of the puzzle on missing and misappropriated FTX funds. Caroline Ellison Admits She Helped Hide…



#enron #carolineellison #sbf #bahamas #cooperateeven #wang #sambankmanfried #smartasset #tokenist #johnjrayiii