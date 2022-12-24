Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says

She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. • She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said FTX executives received billions in hidden loans from Alameda Research,…



#manhattan #wang #justicedepartment #bankmanfried #alamedaresearch #alameda #ronnieabrams #garywang #chapter11 #carolineellison