Brit Tabloid DELETES Shockingly Graphic Jeremy Clarkson Screed Against Meghan Markle — Here’s How You Can Still Read It

L: Nick England/Getty Images R: Netflix The Sun has deleted Jeremy Clarkson’s shocking and graphic rant against former Suits star and current Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle — 4 days after Clarkson tried to apologize. For whatever reason, some people have formed very negative feelings for the…



#harryandmeghan #jeremyclarkson #ipso #jabsarmy #clarkson #nicolasturgeon #gameofthrones #clarksons #sussexmeghanmarkle #netflix