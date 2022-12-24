Why Liverpool and Manchester United, two giants of soccer, are up for sale at the same time

Why Liverpool and Manchester United, two giants of soccer, are up for sale at the same time

Upworthy

Published

LONDON — Two of the world's biggest and most profitable soccer teams are on the market at the same time — and that's no coincidence, according to analysts. In November, the owners of first Liverpool and then Manchester United confirmed they were open to new investment offers, with the potential…

#parissaintgermain #cvc #lekconsulting #liverpool #mlb #redbirdcapital #middleeastern #qatari #ampereanalysis #bishop

Full Article