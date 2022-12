Goldman Sachs analysts have revealed their favorite stocks to buy for 2023. The firm said this week there's a host of familiar names that analysts believe are attractive in a tough macro environment. CNBC Pro combed through top Goldman research to find the bank's top picks heading into next year.…



#wy #poponak #cmg #humana #eps #goldman #susanmaklari #boeingeverything #goldmansachs #maklari