Millions without power as winter storm batters U.S. with blizzards, freezing rain
Published
A battering winter storm left nearly 2 million homes and businesses without power across the United States on Saturday, as millions more people were left to worry how the prospect of further outages would effect holiday and travel plans. The blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold that…
#kathyhochul #gillianflaccus #northeast #portland #kansas #pjminterconnection #ohio #boston #detroit #newyorkcity