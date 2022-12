The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $565 million for the Dec. 27 drawing after nobody won the grand prize in Friday’s pre-Christmas drawing. Driving the news: If Tuesday’s drawing has one or more winning tickets, the jackpot is estimated to be the sixth largest in the lottery's 20-year history, Mega…



#utah #northdakota #florida #kentucky #idaho #hawaii #lotteries #indiana #illinois #northcarolina