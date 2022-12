Los Angeles’ newly installed mayor, Karen Bass, has rescinded an order to light up the Hollywood sign. Her predecessor, Eric Garcetti, had signed the order on Dec. 11, his last day in office, noting that the 100th anniversary of the sign is approaching in 2023. “There is perhaps no symbol more…



#ericgarcetti #times #karenbass #losangelestimes #hollywoodsign #hollywood #zachseidl #hollywoodsigntrust