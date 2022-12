Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died. He was 65. Faithless announced his death on social media Saturday, saying he “died peacefully in his sleep last night.” Related Gone But Not Forgotten:…



