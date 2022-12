Maxi Jazz, lead singer for the British electronic music group Faithless, died Friday, the band confirmed on Facebook. Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, “died peacefully in his sleep”, Faithless member Sister Bliss announced on Twitter. A cause of death was not revealed. Jazz was 65. He was…



#faithless #rollo #mtv #rolloarmstrong #jamiecatto #twitter #deepinbosom #sisterbliss #guardian #mistajam