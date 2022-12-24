Putin's 'Dark Christmas Eve' Gift to Kherson Blasted by Ukrainian Leaders

Ukrainian leaders expressed outrage on Saturday after Russia shelled the city of Kherson, leaving at least 10 dead and dozens injured. The Christmas Eve attack reportedly killed Ukrainians who were shopping for the holidays, according to Kyiv officials. The latest attack from Moscow came exactly…



