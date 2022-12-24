Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion By Reuters
Daystar Peterson, the Canadian rapper known as Tory Lanez, was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on Friday of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet after an argument in 2020, prosecutors said. The jury found Lanez, 30, guilty of three felony counts: carrying a loaded and…
