Turkey Wants Finland, Sweden To Address Its Concerns Before It Allows NATO Bid
Published
Turkey has made it clear for Finland and Sweden to comply to get its NATO bid processed fully, but there is an issue about extradition in Sweden.Full Article
Published
Turkey has made it clear for Finland and Sweden to comply to get its NATO bid processed fully, but there is an issue about extradition in Sweden.Full Article
Security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership applications are..