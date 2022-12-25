Three emergency services workers killed while demining Ukraine's Kherson By Reuters

Three Ukrainian emergency services workers were killed on Saturday when a mine exploded while they were demining parts of the Kherson region, said the emergency service of another region, in which they served. "All three selflessly served in the emergency and rescue squad of the Special Purpose…



