Steelers win with late score as team remembers the late Franco Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers only led for 46 seconds on Saturday night - but that was all they needed. Those 46 seconds were the final 46, as rookie George Pickens caught the game-winning touchdown on the Steelers' final drive of the night. The score - from one rookie (Kenny Pickett) to another - gave…

