The world is full of intractable problems and hotly contested ideas. Climate change, COVID-19, the nature of capitalism. Whether Elon Musk should replace himself as the leader of Twitter. And then there is the question of whether the 1988 action thriller Die Hard is a Christmas movie. A debate…



#kaitlintiffany #christmasinhollis #nakatomitower #santa #hohoho #antonchekhov #willis #atlantic #johnmcclane #bonniebedelia