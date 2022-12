A Russian shelling barrage in the Kherson region injured dozens and killed 16 people, according to a Ukrainian governor. Kherson governor Yaroslav Yanushevich said in a December 25 Telegram post that Russian forces had fired a barrage of 71 explosive shells into the region on Christmas Eve. The…



#bakhmut #vladimirputin #kherson #ukrainians #ukraine #spirit #volodymyrzelensky #russian #moscow #telegram