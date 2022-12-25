FUMBLE! NFL Network Cuts to Commercial in the Middle of Tribute to Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Franco Harris, Who Died This Week

The NFL Network dropped the ball Saturday night with an inopportune cut to commercial during an emotional ceremony for a Pittsburgh Steelers great who died earlier this week. In an awkward moment flagged by Awful Announcing, the NFL Network cut off the ceremony honoring Steelers legend Franco…



#unacceptable #immaculatereception #joedolan #harris #franco #nflnetworkcuts #lasvegasraiders #acrisurestadium #nflnetwork #awfulannouncing