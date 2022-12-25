King Charles Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth In First Christmas Speech As Monarch
Published
"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones," the monarch said.Full Article
Published
"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones," the monarch said.Full Article
King Charles III has used his first Christmas speech to pay tribute to his late mother and thanked the public for their messages of..
King Charles III thanked the public for their support following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II