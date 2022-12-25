King Charles III Promises To Serve With “Loyalty, Respect & Love” In First Christmas Address As Monarch
Published
King Charles III paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II in his first address to the nation Sunday as Britain’s new monarch, vowing to serve with “loyalty, respect and love.” In a televised address from the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace, Charles noted that his mother “made…
#queenelizabethii #buckinghampalace #charlesiii #constitutional #unitedkingdom #queenconsort #wales