The Electoral College is hazardous to democracy, Raskin says

Rep. Jamie Raskin said Sunday the Electoral College "has become a danger" to American democracy. Speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation," the Maryland Democrat said: "I think that the Electoral College now, which has given us five popular vote losers as president in our history — twice in this century…



#facenation #electoralcollege #trump #foundingfathers #johnquincyadams #benjaminharrison #jamieraskin #rutherfordbhayes #hillaryclinton #democrat