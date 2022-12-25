Save the Children, others suspend Afghanistan efforts after Taliban bar on female staff By Reuters
Three big international aid agencies including Save the Children said on Sunday they were suspending their humanitarian programmes in Afghanistan in response to the Taliban-run administration's order to stop female employees from working. The administration on Saturday ordered all local and…
