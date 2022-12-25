Death toll rises in Buffalo as frigid cold freezes eastern U.S. on Christmas Day By Reuters

A deadly blizzard pummeled Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping people in their cars, causing power outages and raising the death toll from a severe winter storm system that swept the United States. Twenty-eight people have died so far in weather-related incidents across the country,…



