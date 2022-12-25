Death toll rises in Buffalo as frigid cold freezes eastern U.S. on Christmas Day By Reuters

Death toll rises in Buffalo as frigid cold freezes eastern U.S. on Christmas Day By Reuters

A deadly blizzard pummeled Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping people in their cars, causing power outages and raising the death toll from a severe winter storm system that swept the United States. Twenty-eight people have died so far in weather-related incidents across the country,…

